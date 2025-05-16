Fundraising quiz night to be held in Cubbington in memory of beloved Myton Hospices patient

By Oliver Williams
Published 16th May 2025, 16:25 BST
A fundraising quiz night will be held in Cubbington next week in memory of a beloved Myton Hospices patient.

Sandra Perkins was cared for at the charity’s Warwick Hospice in her final days before she died last July.

Her story can be read on the charity’s website here: https://tinyurl.com/zue6wvmv

The quiz night, which has been orgasinsed by Sandra’s nephew Darren Butler, will be held at the Cubbington Sports and Social Club in Windmill Hill on Friday May 23.

Darren Butler (right) has organised a fundraising quiz night at the Cubbington Sports and Social Club in support of the Myton Hospices. His auntie Sandra Perkins (left) spent her final days being cared for at the charity's hospice in Warwick. Picture supplied.

The doors open at 7pm and quiz starts at 8pm.

Teams can be a maximum of six people.

Tickets cost £3 per person and there will also be Irish bingo and a raffle.

Prizes include tickets to Warwick Castle, hampers and more.

​All money ​raised from the night will go to the Myton Hospices.

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/quiznightleamington/charity-quiz-night/e-pqdqjz or people can just turn up on the night and pay on the door.

