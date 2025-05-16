Outgoing Leamington mayor awards the town's community heroes

Some of the Leamington Mayor's Award winners: Sukhbinder Kaur Sidhu, Hugh Beale, Nicola Olorenshaw-Smith and Fran Scott. Credit: Leamington Town Council.

Dedicated volunteers and organisations have been recognised with the Leamington Mayor’s Award for their outstanding and selfless service to the community.

The awards honour individuals, groups, and organisations that make significant contributions to the town through their dedication and selfless actions.

They celebrate a range of achievements, including volunteering, mentoring, and community support.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Judith Clarke, in one of her final mayoral duties said: “These dedicated individuals who quietly serve our local community are truly inspirational.

"They give their time and energy in so many ways and wholeheartedly deserve recognition for all their hard work.”

Sukhbinder Kaur Sidhu, Herninder Khangura and Jasbinder Saikhon, of The Langra Outreach Project were awarded for their outstanding community service.

The project is a local, community-focused charity in Leamington that aims to support the community through the Sikh practice of Langar.

The project prepares and serves meals to anyone in need.

Every Monday evening, the women generously dedicate their time to serve hot food and drinks, along with providing entertainment, to enhance the experience for those who attend.

The event is held outside All Saints Parish church, creating a welcoming space for people to come together and enjoy both nourishment and a sense of community.

Nicola Olorenshaw-Smith was awarded for her extraordinary volunteering and mentoring.

Ncola is an ordinary citizen who does extraordinary things, including fostering three younger children with additional needs alongside her own children full-time, supported by her husband.

She is also a trained listening volunteer with the Samaritans and a mentor with the Flourish charity, which supports young girls locally.

In addition to all this, she is a pen pal for Age UK and regularly takes time from her busy schedule to write to an elderly person she was matched with.

Nicola enjoys giving back to the community, and she is very much a part of her local church, which she believes has been the biggest influence on her life.

Fran Scott of the Forget Me Not Café was awarded for her dedication to young people.

Fran runs the community café aimed at providing a safe space for people with additional needs, offering both comfort and work opportunities.

Through this café, they provide young people, such as those participating in the Duke of Edinburgh Award, with the chance to

volunteer.

Additionally, the café supports autistic adults aged 18 to 30, helping them build life skills in a nurturing environment.

The Forget Me Not Café also focuses on supporting women and combating isolation, particularly for those whose partners have passed away or are in care homes.

They are committed to environmental sustainability, using 100% compostable packaging and providing free water bottle refills.

What makes this achievement even more special is that the café operates as a non-profit, with the owners heavily subsidising costs to benefit the local community.

Hugh Beale, of Citizens Advice, was awarded for his vital work to support people.

Hugh has steadfastly given his time to both clients and colleagues for many years at Citizens Advice.

He consistently goes the extra mile for both clients and the service overall turning up at outreach venues when an adviser is needed, spending hours with clients to get to the bottom of their issues and provide resolutions and helping to train and uplift both fellow volunteers and new

staff.