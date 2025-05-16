Warwick Castle hosting Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone In Concert

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone In Concert has been announced for Warwick Castle Live 2025 series of shows.

This concert will take place on August 31 joining the other live music events set against the backdrop of Warwick Castle, with the previously announced Texas who headline on August 29, and Pet Shop Boys who headline on August 30.

The film will be shown on a 40-foot screen and the London Contemporary Orchestra will be performing live to the film.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts created the Harry Potter Film Concert Series and since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone In Concert in 2016, more than three million fans have attended the experience.

Gates will open for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone In Concert at 4.30pm, with the show beginning 7.15pm.

This is a picnic style event, so audience members are permitted to bring food and drink with them but there will be some restrictions.

Restrictions for the event

No glass will be permitted onsite

The following items can be brought into the event:

Alcohol, limited to:

Up to one litre of wine in unopened plastic or cardboard containers

Larger boxes of wine permitted if shared between a group and no greater than one litre per person.

Or four cans of beer, cider or pre-mixed spirits

Other items:

Soft Drinks/Water (plastic/cardboard/can)

Umbrellas up to 1m long

Hampers and cool boxes (no bigger than 40 litres)

Plastic/wooden knives / cutlery

Folding chairs and folding seat sticks (limited to one per person)

Tickets for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone In Concert go on-sale general sale from May 23 at 10am.

To buy tickets go to: https://www.rg.live/festivals/warwick-castle-live