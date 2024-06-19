Game and Country Fair featuring demonstrations and activities taking place near Warwick this weekend
The two day event will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday (June 22 and 23) at Wroxall Park.
It will feature demonstrations, workshops and activities as well as ‘World of Dogs’ displays and races, axe throwing and live music.
Visitors can also have a go at clay shooting, visit the craft village with marquees and demonstrations as well as the Chainsaw Carving Area, where there will be speed carves and each piece will then be auctioned.
There will also be stalls and children’s amusements.
The Food Glorious Food section of the show offers a range of selected national and local food producers and specialist street foods and drinks.
Ben Bartlett, also known as BBQ Ben, will be hosting six cookery demonstrations over the weekend.
He is a well-known figure in the world of cooking and barbecue, earning the title of Britain’s Best Barbecuer in 2003.
Ben has also created several barbecue cookbooks, including the recently released “British and Australian BBQ Secrets”.
He will run classes run each day at 11am, 1pm and 3pm and will also be joined by chef Andrea Wallace who trained at Leith’s School of Food and Wine.
Following her training she worked as a chef for several years and then became a senior teacher at Leith’s courses.
She has gone on to appear in TV and on radio and at the Good Food Show.
The show will run from 10am to 6pm on both days and dogs are also welcome.
Tickets are available on the door and in advance from: https://www.livingheritagecountryshows.com/warwickshire-game-country/