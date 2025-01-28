Games developer Ubisoft closes Leamington studio and lays off 185 staff

Ubisoft

Games developer Ubisoft has closed its Leamington studio and laid off 185 members of staff.

A small number of staff who worked at the studio based at the Imperial House offices in Holly Walk, will be retained under remote contracts.

Additionally, Ubisoft offices in Düsseldor , Stockholm and the Newcastle-based Ubisoft Reflections will be downsized.

A Ubisoft spokesman has said: “As part of our ongoing efforts to prioritise projects and reduce costs that ensure long-term stability at Ubisoft, we have announced targeted restructurings at Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm and Ubisoft Reflections and the permanent closure of Ubisoft Leamington site.

“Unfortunately, this should impact 185 employees overall. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and are committed to supporting them through this transition."

Founded in 2002 as FreeStyleGames, Ubisoft Leamington had recently worked as a support studio on the Tom Clancy's The Division series, and also assisted development on games such as Star Wars Outlaws, Skull and Bones and Far Cry 5.

Under its previous ownership by Activision, the studio was best known for its DJ Hero games, before it was put to work on the publisher's Guitar Hero and Call of Duty franchises.

Ubisoft then acquired the firm in 2017.

The latest layoffs come as the company continues to try and cut costs after a string of disappointing game launches including the failure of big budget bet Star Wars Outlaws, the shutdown of live-service shooter XDefiant, and repeated delays to Assassin's Creed Shadows amidst wider concern for the firm's future.