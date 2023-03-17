Garden centre in Hatton hosting fundraising event as part of national charity day

A garden centre in Hatton will be taking part in a day of fundraising as part of a national charity day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hatton Garden Centre near Hatton Country World, will be supporting Garden Re-Leaf Day on March 24.
The store will be holding fundraising events, including a raffle and bake sale, with proceeds and donations going to Greenfingers Charity to help it continue to provide outdoor spaces for children’s hospices.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Garden Re-Leaf Day started in 2012 and was created by British Garden Centre’s director, Boyd Douglas-Davies.
Vanessa Gladwell, store manager at Hatton Garden Centre ,said: “We are always happy to help out charities in any way we can and with Garden Re-Leaf Day being directly linked to the garden centre industry we just had to get involved and put on fundraising events and raise awareness of the great work that Greenfingers do.
"We hope our customers enjoy the Garden Re-Leaf events and donate generously to this worthy cause.”