Gaydon's British Motor Museum hosting motorcycle exhibition with exhibition with Triumph

There will also be bikes on display that have featured in movies and on TV

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon will be hosting another motorcycle exhibition in a new collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘History in the Making’ will run until the end of April and it will celebrate more than 120 years of Triumph motorcycles, both on the road and on the track.

The British Motor Museum will be hosting a motorcycle exhibition thanks to a collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles. Photo supplied

The exhibition will showcase some of the company’s most iconic motorcycles.

Bikes such as the Rocket 3 221 Edition will be on display, named after its world-leading 221 Nm of peak torque, and renowned for being the largest production motorcycle engine on the planet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will also be bikes on display that have featured in movies and on TV, such as the Scrambler 900 David Beckham famously rode through the Amazon, and the Bonneville T120 TT ridden by Jason Statham in Mechanic: Resurrection.

The Scrambler 1200 XE is also on display, custom-built in collaboration with Guy Martin for an attempt to recreate the famous original jump from the 1963 film The Great Escape, starring Hollywood actor, Steve McQueen.

Jeff Coope, managing director at the British Motor Museum said: “This exhibition features a fantastic exhibit of stunning motorcycles for visitors to see and enjoy, made possible thanks to the Dick Shepherd Collection.

"Triumph is an iconic British brand, and this is a great opportunity to share the story of Triumph’s continued evolution and the important role that British motor manufacturing still plays today.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

An ”Evening With” event featuring guest speakers from Triumph Motorcycles will be taking place on April 29, further details will be published shortly.