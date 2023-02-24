The new show will see projectiles launched up to 300m into the air.

Warwick Castle’s skilled craftsmen are all set to - quite literally - unleash history when the trebuchet returns in a new show.

On April 1, the siege machine will return in ‘The Legend of the Trebuchet’, which will see trained castle experts launch a 90kg projectile hundreds of metres through the air at the castle’s Riverside Arena.

Warwick Castle will be launching its new trebuchet in a new show. Photo supplied

The new show will see unlikely heroes battle to defend the ancient fortress from attack.

Visitors will be able to watch as the group pulls together to mount a defence by unleashing the trebuchet.

The new replica siege machine replaces the previous trebuchet at Warwick Castle, which, for more than decade, launched projectiles into the air under the watch of a specially trained Trebuchet Master, before it fell into disrepair and could no longer be launched.

In November last year, Warwick Castle announced it had appointed Carpenter Oak to undertake the rebuild.

Built to 13th and 14th century original designs, the new 18-metre, 22-tonne machine is made from more than 300 pieces of wood and is capable of launching projectiles up to 300m.

Currently being constructed on-site, and set to launch to the public on April 1, the Castle team says its new trebuchet will be the world’s largest example of this particular type of war machinery.

The Legend of the Trebuchet show will take place twice a day every day until November 5 and is included in the price of general admission tickets.