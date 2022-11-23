Warwick Castle unveils £500,000 plans to rebuild 'world's largest trebuchet'

Warwick Castle’s world-famous trebuchet is to be brought back to life – with a new working replica.

Plans have been unveiled for a new trebuchet at Warwick Castle. Images courtesy of Carpenter Oak.

Last month the castle’s current trebuchet was placed for sale on the Facebook Marketplace.

Now Warwick Castle has confirmed the siege machine is being replaced with a new £500,000 working replica, enabling the castle to once again show the power of the trebuchet with a new show.

For more than a decade, visitors to Warwick Castle would watch specially trained trebuchet masters launch projectiles into the air, however in recent years it has been out of action.

The current trebuchet is currently being removed and dismantled, with the existing metal work being reused in the new machine.

To ensure the replacement trebuchet remains historically authentic, Warwick Castle has appointed Carpenter Oak to undertake the rebuild.

Carpenter Oak not only built the current castle trebuchet but is also experienced in recreating historical siege weapons, including a Roman Ballista and Leonardo Di Vinci’s crossbow.

Work on the replacement includes sourcing specialist wood (oak and ash) from France, and will see the carving of the wooden structure’s parts at Carpenter Oak’s specialist workshop, before being moved to the Castle’s River Island where on-site construction is expected to take 10 weeks.

It is hoped the new trebuchet will be launched to the public in a new show in spring 2023.

Liam Bartlett, operations director at Warwick Castle, said: “For many years the trebuchet has been one of our most popular attractions and families would flock to see this exciting piece of authentic history in action.

“However, years of launching heavy projectiles hundreds of metres took its toll and the wear and tear got to the point where it was no longer safe to operate.

“We are delighted to be able to make this substantial investment to replace it and once again showcase this masterful piece of machinery.

"I can’t wait to see it unleashed again with a brand new show and I know our many visitors will feel the same.”

