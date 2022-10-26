Warwick Castle's iconic 22-tonne trebuchet pops up on Facebook Marketplace - for £100,000!

Warwick Castle's Guy de Beauchamp, the 10th Earl of Warwick, near the trebuchet. Photo by Warwick Castle

Reaching a height of 18m and weighing 22 tonnes, the siege machine had a launch distance of 200m and has been fired more than 10,900 times.

The replica trebuchet is currently the world’s largest example of this particular type of 13th to 14th century war machinery and is nicknamed ‘Ursa’, which is Latin for bear, after Warwickshire’s famous bear and ragged staff emblem.

It has been listed for £100,000.

Warwick Castle’s full-scale replica trebuchet was built in 2005, based on designs from the 13th and 14th centuries.

It was constructed with the support of Dr Peter Vemming from The Mediaeval Centre in Nykobing, Denmark, and the Wiltshire Oak company.

The Castle’s own Guy de Beauchamp, the 10th Earl of Warwick, said “I think I’ve got the best castle in the country - it’s incredible looking - but frankly the old trebuchet parked outside is bringing down the overall look of the place.

“In years gone by, it worked like a dream, but now it’s time to sell it on. It would make a nice trebuchet for a less important nobleman who is keen to undertake some repairs – or just add a mighty looking but older trebuchet to their grounds.”

Guy de Beauchamp was 10th Earl of Warwick and lived from 1272 to 1315. He distinguished himself at the Battle of Falkirk, which took place on July 22, 1298 and was one of the major battles in the First War of Scottish Independence.