Quizzers help raise thousands of pounds for a Warwick children's charity

Following the success of their inaugural event, in aid of Molly Ollys, Property and Construction Consultancy Ridge Birmingham have now pledged to make the charity quiz night an annual fundraiser.

Twenty-two teams gathered at Birmingham’s Old Library in Digbeth on October 12, to compete for a glass award, which was eventually won by Tilbury Douglas Engineering.

Kind-hearted quizzers helped to raise more than £7,700 for a Warwick children’s charity. Photo supplied

A spokesperson for the team said: “Tilbury Douglas Engineering - AKA Quizzy Rascal - are extremely proud to have been part of the Ridge and Partners Birmingham Big Quiz in support of such a great charity.

"The whole evening was just fantastic, topped off by helping to raise over £7,700 which was just superb. We look forward to defending our title next year.”

Sporting memorabilia – including a Tyson Fury boxing glove – a golf day for four, HDV TV and wine hamper were among the lots being bid on in a charity auction on the night.

Emily Bird, of Ridge Birmingham, said: “Molly Ollys is a fantastic charity which helps make a difference to children and their families facing unimaginable health challenges.

"Nick Keaney, a partner from Ridge, became associated with the charity in 2016 and now, Ridge often attends their fundraising golf events and annual balls.”

She added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended, everyone who made a donation, even if they were unable to attend, and to everyone who donated auction prizes.

"Donations, attendance, and simply being able to raise awareness of Molly Ollys really helps a local charity with the incredible work that they do.”

Molly Ollys was established following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer and marks its tenth anniversary this year.

The charity supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

It helps with emotional support and donates wishes, therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “This was a great night, well organised and good fun.

"The team at Ridge Birmingham have completely taken onboard the importance of the help Molly Ollys provides to families and have worked hard to support and raise much-needed funds.