GCSE Results Day 2022: Pupils at schools in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth open their results

Pupils at secondary schools in and around Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam have been receiving their GCSE results this morning.

Thousands of Warwickshire pupils will be celebrating today as they receive their GCSE results, which are the culmination of hard work after a difficult couple of years.

This year, around 7,000 Warwickshire pupils have completed GCSEs or equivalent qualifications such as BTECs and other practical and applied learning qualifications, with support from their schools, further education colleges and training providers.

Pupils at Campion School receiving their GCSE results. Photo supplied by Campion School

As with A-Level results which were announced last Thursday, this year the Government has returned to normal exam marking and scrapped the centre-assessed grading system which was put in place for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who did not receive the results they expected, there will be advice, guidance and support available through their schools and colleges.

Young people can contact Prospects, Warwickshire’s careers support providers, directly by calling 01926 461600 or 02476 321 950 or visiting the website: https://prospectsnow.me/

Kenilworth School pupils collecting their GCSE results. Photo supplied by Kenilworth School

Southam College

Southam College says it is ‘delighted to celebrate another fantastic year of Year 11 performance’, with 75 per cent of students achieving Grades 4 and above in both English Language and Maths and 58 per cent achieving Grades 5 and above in both English Language and Maths.

The College said there were also some exceptional performances across all GCSE subjects at Grades 7-9, with 38 per cent of all GCSE grades being Grade 7 or above.

GCSE pupils with Headmaster, Mr Hester at Princethorpe College this morning. Left to right Dina Parmenter, Zak Johnson, Daisy Southgate, Simran Sandhar, Harry Kelly and Joe Newborough. Photo supplied by Princethorpe College

Southam College said that whilst all students have made excellent achievements, in what has been a challenging and unsettled few years of preparation, it particularly wanted to mention; Amelia Blumberger, Megan Moses, Mae Madondo, Cameron Morrison, Sienna Viteri, Max Shirley, Mae Quinney, Shaun Turner and Callum Stewart who all achieved seven or more Grade 9’s in their GCSEs.

Emma Curtis, Abigail Watson, Eleri Richard, Holly Timms, Marie Green and Isabel Mathur were also highlighted by the College for ‘exceptional progress over their time in secondary school’.

Head of Year 11, Mr D Johnson, said: “I am so proud of the achievements of this year group, the hard work and dedication that has been put in has enabled students to create building blocks for future success, well done to all.”

Campion School

Pupils at Kineton High School receiving their results. Photo shows: Josie Bainbridge, Matthew Chick, Christopher Lakic, Bradley Maynard, Grace Langridge and Poppy Thompson. Photo supplied by Kineton High School

Campion School says that its Year 11 pupils ‘have performed very well and the vast majority will now go on to further studies in the school’s sixth form’.

Jassa Panesar, Headteacher, said: “The last two years have not been easy to say the least.

"Our Year 11 pupils have worked hard and consistently all year and fully deserve these results.

"However, this has been a huge team effort, in demanding circumstances, and I would like to congratulate our families and staff, who have stepped up during the pandemic to keep the school open, develop online learning and support our post-pandemic tuition.

"It has been an incredibly hard time for our Year pupils and I am very proud of the way they have responded to the challenges they have faced during the pandemic.”

Peter Forsey, Deputy Headteacher, who is responsible for pupil achievement at the school added: “I am very proud of the hard work and attitude of our students during the last three years of their GCSE courses and at how they have reacted to the many challenges they faced.

"This year group has produced some of the highest results we have seen at Campion and their grades are well deserved.

"They should be very proud of their successes and I know they will go on to even greater achievements in years to come.”

Kenilworth School

Kenilworth School is also celebrating great results for its pupils.

Mr Abbott Headteacher at Kenilworth School and Sixth Form, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all of our Year 11 students on achieving a superb set of GCSE results which have surpassed all previous years.

"87 per cent of students achieved grade 9-4 passes and 72 per cent achieved strong passes of grades 9-5.

"An incredible 25 per cent of grades were of the highest standard (7-9). Many individual students achieved excellent results and better than expected despite personal challenges.

"The results of all are simply excellent and reflect the hard work and resilience, particularly over the last two years of disruptions due to the pandemic.

“I would like to thank all staff who have worked well with our students and have supported them every step of the way.”

Princethorpe College

Princethorpe College says that from a cohort of 127 pupils over half (54 per cent) of all entries were 9, 8 or 7 grades and 39 of its Year 11 pupils achieved eight or more 9, 8 or 7 grades.

The College said there were ‘many exceptional personal achievements’, with stand-out performances from; Oliver Llewellyn, Dina Parmenter, Amy Hogg, Joe Newborough, Harry Kelly and Daisy Southgate, who all achieved an outstanding seven or more grade 9s.

Princethorpe said its pupils performed well in all the core subjects, but the College is again delighted with its English results - this year 68 per cent of pupils achieved 9, 8 or 7 grades – and the standard of Art was again commended by the examination board moderators, with 69 per cent being graded 9 or 8.

Headmaster, Ed Hester said: “I would like to congratulate all our Year 11 pupils.

"We are delighted with the excellent results they have achieved against the backdrop of unprecedented challenges that this year group have faced over the past two years.

"It is a privilege to be amongst so many happy pupils this morning and marvellous to be able to celebrate such success.

"We are of course delighted with the exceptionally high number of top grades, but we are proud of all our pupils who have worked hard and done their very best.

"Whilst their results are important, this year group have also demonstrated many fine qualities worth celebrating, such as kindness, respect, determination and friendship.

“All credit goes to our pupils and staff for their commitment, collaboration and hard work.

"The College goes from strength to strength, and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority of this cohort back into our successful Sixth Form for the next stage of their education.”

He concluded: “It was also lovely to see the success of some our younger pupils, with over 85 per cent of the 27 Year 8 and 9 pupils who took Project Qualifications achieving grade A or A*, and 91 per cent of the 23 Year 9 pupils who took Latin Level 1, achieving grade A or A*. Well done to them all.”

Kineton High School

Kineton High School is also celebrating the success of its pupils.

A spokesperson from the school said: “Congratulations to all Kineton High School Year 11 students on achieving excellent GCSE results.

"We are so proud of them having displayed great determination throughout their studies despite the challenges faced; notably this academic year, when Covid hit the year group at such a crucial time.

"They truly deserve their success.

“Over 75 per cent left with a grade 9 to 4 in English and Maths with 57 per cent gaining a 9 to 5 in both subjects.

"20 per cent of all GCSE (or equivalent) grades awarded are at 9 to 7.

“Notable achievements came from; Sophie Message (9 x 9, 1 x 8, 1 x 7, 1 AS Grade A), Jack Wood (7 x 9, 2 x 8, 1 x5, 1 AS Grade A), Willow Hogben-Wingrove (5 x 9, 2 x 8, 1x 6, 1 Dist), Rebekah Smith (4 x 9, 3 x 8, 2 x7, 1 AS Grade B, 1 Dist*) and Danielle Hopper (5 x 9, 4 x 8, 2 x 7)

“Incredible progress was also made by; Lily Edwards, Kathryn Bickley, Kiya Humphries, Jessica Marcroft and Jack Keogh-Bywater.

“We wish them the very best of luck in their next steps and hope to see many of them in our sixth form in September.”

Aylesford School

Aylesford School celebrated its pupils achievements and also commended them for their work over the last couple of years, which have been challenging due to the pandemic.

Tim Hodgson, Headteacher at Aylesford School, said: “Today we are celebrating the well-deserved success of our students after the publication of in their GCSE and L2 examination grades.

"Not only their results show an impressive growth in the number of higher grades achieved by our 16 years olds but they also aptly demonstrate the resilience, ambition and determination of our students to overcome the challenges of the recent pandemic.

“We are justly proud of our students, our staff and the support of our local community.”

North Leamington School

North Leamington School also praised its pupils.

Mike Lowdell, Headteacher said: “Students here at North Leamington School have again received fantastic GCSE examination results, despite the turbulence of the last two years.

"Overcoming many challenges, students have performed exceptionally well and enabled themselves to move onto the next stage of their education and training with the currency and confidence to have further success.

“On behalf of all the staff at North Leamington School, I would like to congratulate each and every one of them, for their hard work and positive attitude through a difficult period, where they have shown huge resilience.

"Our results continue on an upward trend for all main indicators, in comparison to 2019, when exams were last sat by students. 62 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths, which is an 8 per cent uplift.

"79 per cent of students achieved grade 4 or above in English and Maths which is up 5 per cent.

"77 per cent of students left with 5 or more grade 4 results including English and Maths.

"As was seen with the school A Level results, despite national concerns voiced around a potential dip from 2021, students grades kept pace with the last two years of Teacher Assessed grading.

"A special mention to the 30 students who achieved all grade 7-9 results.”

Myton School

Myton School also celebrated the achievements of its pupils.

Andy Perry, Headteacher at Myton School, said: “As a school we are delighted that 80 per cent of our Year 11 students were awarded a ‘good pass’ grade 4 or better in both English and Maths; 57 per cent gained a ‘strong pass’ grade 5 or better in both English and Maths; and 22 per cent achieved a grade 7 (equivalent to the old A grade) or above in both English and Maths.

“Of particular note are Noah S and Rachel M who both achieved grade 9s in all their subjects.

"Grade 9 is reserved for the highest achievers nationwide and these students should be justifiably proud of these awards – a clean sweep of 9s is quite rare.

“I would like to congratulate our students on their achievements this year and to thank the parents and carers for their ongoing support and also the staff at Myton for their dedicated teaching and wider support.