Get your dancing shoes on - ballroom dancing lessons are returning to Warwick's Court House

Ballroom dancing lessons are set to return to Warwick after a break due to Covid.

The sessions will return later this month, when Unlocking Warwick – the Court House volunteers – bring back their tea and dance lessons to the Regency ballroom.

Organiser Sue Rigby said: “Now that Covid restrictions have been lifted and we can get out for a little gentle exercise and some good company, we are inviting people to come along to the Court House in Jury Street from 2pm to 4pm for some professional dance teaching and a nice tea”.

The dance teaching will be led by Chris Clark from the Majestic Dance Club.

He said: “These enjoyable afternoons are suitable for everyone.

"If you are new to ballroom dancing, we will show you the steps of classic dances such as the waltz, the social foxtrot and the tango.

"It is excellent exercise, keeps you supple and it's good for your posture and balance.

Tea and dance lessons will be returning to the Court House. Photo supplied

"In the interval there will be tea, coffee, home-made cake, and plenty of time to chat”.

Sue Rigby added: “Our aim is to hold the dance lessons every fourth Tuesday of the month for the rest of the year.

"Numbers are limited so it is important to reserve your places by dropping in to the Visitor Information Centre, or by calling them on 01926 492212, or emailing: [email protected]

"Thanks to a partnership between Warwick Town Council, Unlocking Warwick and Majestic Dance, the Tea and Dance Lessons cost just £3 per person – cash on the door please.

As well as taking dance lessons, the sessions are also a chance to socialise over a cup of tea. Photo supplied