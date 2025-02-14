Giant hearts in Leamington town centre for Valentine's Day trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Giant hearts have been put up at landmark locations in Leamington town centre for a Valentine’s Day trail.

Running from Valentine’s Day today (Friday February 14) to Sunday March 2, The Power of Love trail offers residents and visitors a creative and interactive experience while allowing them to explore everything the town has to offer.

Each heart celebrates an aspect of Leamington’s culture and community while carrying inspiring messages of love and connection.

The trail forms part of the wider Spotlight Festival, a celebration featuring dazzling light installations and a packed programme of events throughout the February half-term school holiday.

‘The Power of Love’ trail in Leamington.

Each heart is designed by artists and inspired by different themes that showcase the heart and soul of life in the town centre.

The Love Nights Out disco heart also offers a special surprise, as this will be a feature of the Silent Disco in Jephson Gardens on the 21 and 22 of February.

Stephanie Kerr, Executive Director of BID Leamington, said: “We are thrilled to bring The Power of Love Trail to Leamington as part of the Spotlight Festival and our Love Leam month.

"These beautiful hearts celebrate everything that makes our town so special—our community, our businesses, and our vibrant culture.

"We hope everyone can take some time to explore the trail, enjoy the festivities, and share the love this February”.

The trail, organised by BID Leamington, is the creation of Tilley Bancroft from Making Trails and also benefits from the support of various local organisations.

It has also been supported by Leamington Town Council, Regent Court Shopping Centre, Royal Priors Shopping Centre, All Saints Church Leamington and Warwick District Council.

Visitors can follow the trail using the Love Leam App, or maps which are available online and in visitor locations around town.

Adding to the fun, visitors can also take part in a competition to win £100 to spend in the town centre.

To enter, share a photo of your favourite hearts on social media using #LoveLeamHeartTrail and tag @LightsofLeamington

Details of Spotlight Festival, the trail, competition and tickets (via Eventbrite) for the silent disco are available online at www.lightsofleamington.com