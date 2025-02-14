World of Prayer Day event at Leamington church

Holy Trinity Church in Leamington. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

The global movement of the World Day of Prayer, an ecumenical organisation, will celebrate its customary annual service at Holy Trinity Church on March 7 at 2pm in the presence of the Mayor of Leamington Cllr Judith Clarke.

This year, the service has been written by the Christian women of the Cook Islands where a rich, traditional, Maori heritage is celebrated.

They have taken as their theme ‘I made you wonderful’ from Psalm 139, which celebrates the uniqueness of every human being, regardless of race, creed, or religion’.

The service will be followed by light refreshments.

World Day of Prayer (WDP) is a global day of prayer and action that focuses on women and children. It's celebrated annually on the first Friday of March, but communities can choose other dates.

Christians from over 170 countries pray together for issues affecting women and children.

A different country writes the service materials each year.