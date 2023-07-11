Register
Giant lays siege to Warwick Castle ahead of opening of spectacular summer show

Tickets for Dragon Slayer, which runs from August 11 to 20, are available now.
By Oliver Williams
Published 11th Jul 2023, 19:21 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 19:22 BST

A gruesome Danish giant lay siege to the walls of Warwick Castle this morning as the attraction announced that tickets are now on sale for its award-winning summer spectacular show Dragon Slayer.

The gargantuan eight foot costume, which weighs over 100kg, was squeezed through the castle’s portcullis entrance before it came face to face with the castle’s resident knight in shining armour and protagonist of the evening event, Guy of Warwick.

The full-length theatrical display will be suitable for all the family.

Guests are invited to soak up the summer sun and relax on the castle grounds as early entrance is encouraged.

Street food vans will be on site before the show,

It will include projection-mapping, live-action and majestic horses in a 360-degree seated arena right in the castle courtyard where the mythical tale will become a reality as the skies of Warwick are illuminated.

Liam Bartlett, general manager at Warwick Castle, said: “We’ve dusted off our Danish Giant and are delighted to be welcoming him back, alongside Guy of Warwick, Princess Felice La Belle and The Earl of Warwick as our summer spectacular, Dragon Slayer, returns to our historic walls for the fourth year running.

Picture by: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA ImagesPicture by: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images
“The award-winning show is the pinnacle of our summer events offering, combining historical storytelling with breath-taking special effects to create a show that simply cannot be missed.”

Dragon Slayer begins its limited run on August 11 with the final performance taking place on August 20.

Tickets cost from £30 per person.

Picture by: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA ImagesPicture by: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images
Find out more about the Dragon Slayer show at https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore/events/dragon-slayer/

