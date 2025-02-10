Gladiator star returns to her old primary school in Warwick with a motivational message for youngsters

Left to right: top row - Xanthe Hyland, Chai Hill, Athena, Alice Holleyhead, Ottilie Eastwood. Bottom row - Joseph Clements, Uygar Sekmen, Edith Gleeson, Lily-Mae Williams and Khanak Singh. Photo supplied

A Gladiator star returned to her old primary school in Warwick with a motivational message for youngsters.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On January 20, the children at Emscote Infant School, in All Saints Road, were visited by Karenjeet Kaur Bains - known on the popular BBC One show as Athena.

She is a British powerlifter and joined the TV show in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karenjeet, who is a past pupil from Emscote Infant School, came into the school to inspire the children to “be the best that they can be and strive to achieve to their dreams”.

She encouraged the children to work hard at school, to eat their greens and to keep believing in themselves.

During the assembly, the children also learnt Athena's famous Gladiator pose.

Emscote Infant School's newly chosen PE leaders also got to talk with Athena and one girl said: “I can't wait to motivate everybody at Emscote when they are playing sport.”