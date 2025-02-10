Decision due this week on controversial plan for homes in Barford after previous delay

Plans for a controversial 34-home development in Barford is due to go before councillors this week after it was put back by a month to check whether it complies with local environmental rules.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick District Council’s planning committee had been due to settle a year-long battle between developers Kendrick Homes and more than 100 objectors - including Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton Joint Parish Council - over whether to allow the homes to be built on land south of Westham Lane in January.

However, the application was withdrawn from the meeting agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for a controversial 34-home development in Barford is due to go before councillors this week after it was put back by a month to check whether it complies with local environmental rules.

Planning officers at Warwick District Council have recommended the plans be given the go ahead when it goes before the planning committee tomorrow (Tuesday February 11).

In the report by the officers it said: “The development is a full planning application for 34 dwellings that complements the surrounding area, and the layout demonstrates a high-quality scheme which is acceptable in overall terms including in respect of the integration of built development within the surrounding landscape.

“Technical matters relating to highway safety and the mitigation of increased demand on the highway network have been satisfactorily addressed and these works are to be secured through contributions within the Section 106 Agreement.

“Infrastructure improvements are also to be secured through the Section 106 Agreement to mitigate the increased demand for local services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site-specific matters can be satisfactorily controlled by planning condition.”

According to the planning documents, the proposed land for the housing site, which is south of Westham Lane, is currently used as equestrian paddocks.

The amount of houses proposed for the site by the developer Kendrick Homes has also changed twice.

Initially the plans were put forward for 35 homes in 2023, then in the summer of 2024 the plans were reduced down to 33 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But by November 2024, the amount of houses increased to 34 – with 14 being ‘affordable’ housing.

In the application, the developer said: “The site provides a logical infill extension to the village, extending the development completed in recent years by Taylor Wimpey to the east.

"Proposals relate well to the surrounding residential area and will be contained by the by-pass to the western boundary. The scheme has been sensitively designed to respect nearby residential properties whilst ensuring a quality living environment for future residents.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/23/1178.