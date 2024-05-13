GP surgery plans for growing Upper Lighthorne that will house thousands of people is now a step closer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new GP surgery for a growing development area in south Warwickshire that is set to house thousands of people is now a step closer.

Upper Lighthorne was identified as an area needing additional health services due to the new housing development, which will see 3,000 new homes built over a 10-year period – potentially increasing the local population by more than 7,000.

The process to select a provider for GP branch surgery in Upper Lighthorne began in January 2024.

NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has now awarded St Wulfstan Surgery, which is based in Southam, the contract for the GP services for the new village.

The new branch practice is set to open in summer 2027 as part of the new village centre.

The new premises are part of a joint development with Stratford District Council.

Alison Cartwright, chief integration officer at NHS Coventry and Warwickshire ICB, said: “We’re delighted to announce that St Wulfstan Surgery has been awarded the contact to deliver a GP branch surgery for Upper Lighthorne and its growing population.

“We’d like to thank local stakeholders and Stratford District Council for their continued engagement throughout this process and look forward to working with them to ensure we continue to meet the healthcare needs of the local community.”

Cllr Liz Coles, housing and customer services portfolio at Stratford District Council said: “The GP Practice and Community Centre will provide several important facilities for the community at Upper Lighthorne.

“The appointment of St.Wulfstan as the GP provider is a major step forward and the district council is looking forward to working with them to provide a caring medical facility for the whole community.

“The need for a such a facility at Upper Lighthorne has been highlighted by the work carried out by members of the 24 Parishes in the area and demonstrates the need for community infrastructure to go hand-in-hand with housing development.”

Dr Faris Al-Ramadani, GP Partner at St Wulfstan Surgery, said: “At St Wulfstan Surgery we have a genuine passion for delivering the highest quality of care to our patients.

"As such, we feel privileged to have this opportunity to provide this same high quality of care to the residents of Upper Lighthorne and its surrounds.”

Sir Jeremy Wright MP, MP for Kenilworth and Southam, added: “I am pleased to see the ICB has now awarded the contract to supply GP services from the new facility to St Wulfstan Surgery who already look after the patients in Southam and surrounding areas.