Grants scheme to help households in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth to improve energy efficiency

Funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and delivered by Warwick District Council’s delivery partner E.ON with support from Act On Energy, the scheme aims to help improve the energy efficiency of low income private households in the district with free improvements to their home including solar PV panels, insulation, smart heating controls and air source heat pumps.

Residents in private properties in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth that do not currently heat their home using mains gas central heating, can apply for funding to improve the energy efficiency of their home through the Green Homes Grants scheme.

To be eligible, residents must own and live in their home and have a gross household income of less than £31,000 per year or properties

within certain eligible postcodes and currently heat their home with alternative fuels other than gas such as oil, liquid petroleum gas (LPG), coal, solid fuels, or electricity.

They must also have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D, E, F or G.

If the home does not have an EPC rating then E.ON will arrange this if it thinks that your property is energy inefficient.

The Government has deemed that certain postcodes will now automatically meet the income eligibility criteria.

This means that properties within these eligible postcodes that do not currently heat their home using a gas boiler and have an EPC rating of D-G are automatically eligible for the Home Upgrade Grant.

A list of eligible postcodes is available on the council’s website www.warwickdc.gov.uk/greenhomesgrants

The energy efficiency measures will be carried out by a Trustmark registered contractor.

Councillor James Kennedy, Portfolio Holder for Climate Change said: “We recognise the importance of improving the energy efficiency of people’s homes not only for the climate, but also for the difference it makes to energy bills.

"Now has never been a more important time to do this, especially as we head in to the winter months.

“If you’re eligible then there’s no cost to you, so I would encourage everyone eligible to get in touch and see what improvements can be made to your home to make it warm and affordable.”