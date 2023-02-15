Members of the community joined the Friends of Christchurch Gardens team for their latest litter pick at the park on Saturday (February 11)

A community group has hailed the success of a tidy up of ‘Top Park’ in Leamington town centre, which took place over the weekend.

The litter picking team at Christchurch Gardens in Leamington.

Friends group chair Alison Chantrey thanked all those who took part.

She said: “The Gardens are looking lovely in their early spring splendour and proved largely litter-free.

"It just goes to show that when the Gardens are clean and inviting, the public appreciates them, are generally respectful and less inclined to drop litter.”

The next litter pick takes place at on Saturday April 1 from 11am to noon.