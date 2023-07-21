Green Flag awards from Keep Britain Tidy for parks in and around Leamington

Jephson Gardens has retained the status for a seventeenth consecutive year while The Pump Room Gardens received the award for a second time and Oakley Wood and Crackley Wood were also recognised

Four parks in and around Leamington have received Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag awards.

Jephson Gardens has retained the status for a seventeenth consecutive year while the recently restored Pump Room Gardens received the award for a second time and Oakley Wood and Crackley Wood – which are maintained and managed by Warwick District Council (WDC) in partnership with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and the Friends of Oakley Wood – were also recognised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, Jephson Gardens has also gained Green Heritage Site Accreditation in association with Historic England for the conservation of the historic features within the park.

In Jephson Gardens from left to right Simon Richardson (WDC Green Spaces), Jon Holmes (WDC Green Spaces) Terry Cowley, Thomas Waight, Chanel Neil and Carrie Lovejoy (idVerde), Elizabeth Sheehan (Chair, Friends of Oakley Wood), Karl Curtis (Warwickshire Wildlife Trust), Councillor Will Roberts (WDC). Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council.

Councillor Will Roberts, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services at Warwick District Council said:“To receive four Green Flag Awards from Keep Britain Tidy is a truly outstanding achievement. These awards recognise and highlight that local people and visitors to Warwick District are benefitting from green spaces of the very highest quality. I would like to play tribute to the huge efforts of the Council’s Green Spaces Team, contractors (idVerde) and the great partnership we have with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, plus the amazing work of the local Friends and volunteers.”