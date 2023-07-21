Green Flag awards from Keep Britain Tidy for parks in and around Leamington

Four parks in and around Leamington have received Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag awards.
Jephson Gardens has retained the status for a seventeenth consecutive year while the recently restored Pump Room Gardens received the award for a second time and Oakley Wood and Crackley Wood – which are maintained and managed by Warwick District Council (WDC) in partnership with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and the Friends of Oakley Wood – were also recognised.
In addition, Jephson Gardens has also gained Green Heritage Site Accreditation in association with Historic England for the conservation of the historic features within the park.
Councillor Will Roberts, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services at Warwick District Council said:“To receive four Green Flag Awards from Keep Britain Tidy is a truly outstanding achievement. These awards recognise and highlight that local people and visitors to Warwick District are benefitting from green spaces of the very highest quality. I would like to play tribute to the huge efforts of the Council’s Green Spaces Team, contractors (idVerde) and the great partnership we have with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, plus the amazing work of the local Friends and volunteers.”
“I would also like to recognise the significance of receiving Green Heritage Site Accreditation for Jephson Gardens and the work that goes on behind the scenes to ensure that the unique history and beauty of this much loved and majestic park is preserved and showcased in its full glory for us all to enjoy.”