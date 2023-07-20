Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Leamington rugby club to hold event in celebration of club house renovation

Leamington RFC will host a Grand Re-opening event on Saturday August 5
By Oliver Williams
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:44 BST
A poster for the event. Image supplied.A poster for the event. Image supplied.
A poster for the event. Image supplied.

To mark the completion of the renovations of its club house, Leamington RFC will host a Grand Re-opening event at its ground in Kenilworth Road on Saturday August 5 from 2pm to 7pm.

This will include food, live music and a mini rugby taster session.

Members of the committee, players and parents of the minis and junior’s teams all joined forces to transform the clubhouse.

Most Popular

Walls, floors, ceilings and more have been removed, rebuilt and adjusted and refreshed and a brand new outside bar has been built.

Read More
Play area in Kenilworth reopens fully for the summer holidays while building wor...

The club has said: “The renovations of the clubhouse have been a real community effort and it’s exciting to see so many people involved in the future of the club.

“Leamington RFC would like to say a huge thank you to all the individuals and companies who have given up their time and donated materials to allow the clubhouse to have its much needed makeover.”

https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/leamington

Related topics:Leamington