Leamington rugby club to hold event in celebration of club house renovation

A poster for the event. Image supplied.

To mark the completion of the renovations of its club house, Leamington RFC will host a Grand Re-opening event at its ground in Kenilworth Road on Saturday August 5 from 2pm to 7pm.

This will include food, live music and a mini rugby taster session.

Members of the committee, players and parents of the minis and junior’s teams all joined forces to transform the clubhouse.

Walls, floors, ceilings and more have been removed, rebuilt and adjusted and refreshed and a brand new outside bar has been built.

The club has said: “The renovations of the clubhouse have been a real community effort and it’s exciting to see so many people involved in the future of the club.