Play area in Kenilworth reopens fully for the summer holidays while building work is halted

Up until now, the play area at Abbey Fields has been open at weekends only while work is taking place to build a new swimming pool facility nearby but this work has been slowed by the discovery of medieval remains on the site.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:19 BST
A bird's eye view of the construction site and play area at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Picture supplied by Warwick District Council.A bird's eye view of the construction site and play area at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Picture supplied by Warwick District Council.
A bird's eye view of the construction site and play area at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Picture supplied by Warwick District Council.

The play area at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth has fully re-opened for the school summer holidays.

Up until now, the play area has been open at weekends only while work, led by Warwick District Council, is taking place to build a new swimming pool facility nearby but this work has been slowed by the discovery of medieval remains on the site.

Because of this, contractors AR Demolition is now able provide access to the play area for the rest of the summer.

There may be periods when access to the play area will be closed to ensure the safe passage of construction vehicles and material.

The council will provide updates once work commences and the play area returns to weekend only opening.

