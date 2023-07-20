Play area in Kenilworth reopens fully for the summer holidays while building work is halted

Up until now, the play area at Abbey Fields has been open at weekends only while work is taking place to build a new swimming pool facility nearby but this work has been slowed by the discovery of medieval remains on the site.

A bird's eye view of the construction site and play area at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Picture supplied by Warwick District Council.

The play area at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth has fully re-opened for the school summer holidays.

Up until now, the play area has been open at weekends only while work, led by Warwick District Council, is taking place to build a new swimming pool facility nearby but this work has been slowed by the discovery of medieval remains on the site.

Because of this, contractors AR Demolition is now able provide access to the play area for the rest of the summer.

There may be periods when access to the play area will be closed to ensure the safe passage of construction vehicles and material.