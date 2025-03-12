Green light given to replace Leamington multi-storey with surface and underground parking
Warwick District Council’s (WDC) planning committee approved the plans at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday March 11).
The pedestrian footbridge which connects the car-park to the Parade will also be demolished
The building was closed by WDC in February 2023 due to it having ‘concrete cancer’ and being unsafe to use.
Before this, WDC had planned to demolish the structure and replace it with a new, larger, multi-storey car park and a new headquarters with several luxury apartments attached.
These plans were scrapped and instead proposals have been discussed to replace the car park with a wellbeing centre.
But before anything else is built on the Russell Street site, WDC can now flatten the area and create an additional temporary 120 parking spaces alongside the existing short-stay surface car park - which will remain open while this work takes place.