Guide dog charity near Leamington gets new solar panels installed

A guide dog training centre near Leamington has had solar panels installed on top of several of its buildings.

The panels were installed at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association's (GDBA) site in Banbury Road, Bishop's Tachbrook.

More than 10,000 dogs have been cared for at the site since it opened nearly 15 years ago.

Now, the charity has switched on a 264kw solar array which sits across the centre's six roof structures.

Hannah Magee, sustainability and energy manager at the charity, said: “We want to see Guide Dogs doing what they do for a hundred years and more into the future – energy security and reducing our emissions will be a big part of that.”

"Our supporters and stakeholders want to see us, as a charity, operating sustainably.”

Stephen Barrett, founder and managing director of Solarsense - who installed the solar panels - added: “We’re proud to have supported Guide Dogs in advancing their sustainability journey with a tailored solar solution that respects the unique needs of their site and the dogs they care for.