Gym to hold fundraising event in support of charity launched by Leamington couple

A Leamington gym is holding a fundraising fitness event in support of a charity founded by a couple from the town.

Megabox Fitness at The Neighbourhood in Warwick Street will host two DJ Fitness Session on Friday January 31 from 6pm and 7pm to raise money for Tango2UK.

Hannah and Tim Driffill set up Tango2UK to support individuals and families impacted by TANGO2 Deficiency Disorder (T2DD).

Their youngest daughter Phoebe was diagnosed with T2DD at the age of six last year after years of health challenges and uncertain diagnoses.

A poster for the event.

T2DD is a significant life-limiting condition and can cause metabolic crisis—episodes of serious illness triggered by factors such as fasting or infection.

T2DD patients cannot effectively access their body’s energy stores, resulting in severe complications, including irregular heartbeats, muscle breakdown, and brain-related issues.

People with T2DD have neurological challenges such as intellectual disabilities or developmental delays.

Symptoms can vary greatly from person to person and may occur both during and outside of these crises.

Currently, there is no cure for T2DD.

The Driffills founded Tango2UK to raise awareness of the condition, connect affected families, and advocate for advancements in research and care.

The charity will also serve as a vital resource for education, offering guidance on managing symptoms and navigating life with T2DD.

Places for the DJ fitness sessions, which are suitable for ages ten and above, are £5 for Megabox members and £15 for non-members.

To book places for one of the fully coached sessions visit https://shorturl.at/vf7qb

For more information about Tango2UK or to donate to support its mission visit www.tango2uk.org, call 07796 691011 or send an email to [email protected]