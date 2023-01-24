Hairy Bikers chef announced for the line-up of Pub in the Park in Leamington

Si King along with Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer and award-winning chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen will be hosting across the weekend at Victoria Park from June 30 to July 2.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (C) and Hairy Bikers Dave Myers (L) and Si King (R) attend the British Food Fortnight Secondary School Competition at Clarence House, on January 27, 2011 in London, England. The students prepared a meal for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and guests as part of the competition prize. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Hairy Bikers chef Si King has been announced among the celebrity names on the line-up for food and music festival Pub in The Park in Leamington this coming summer.

Among the restaurants showcasing and selling food at the event will be The Hand and Flowers, Dough & Brew, Mr Todiwala’s Kitchen, The Drawing Board and Purnell’s.

Pub in the Park. Image supplied.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Bananarama, Top Loader, Soul II Soul Sound System and former Boyzone star Ronan Keating.

The event, which is the brainchild of celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, will also include live cooking demonstrations hosted by award-winning London Restaurateur Andy Clarke, television presenter and fresh produce importer Chris Bavin and food journalist Ellen Manning of Eat with Ellen and featuring ‘queens of the barbecue revolution’ Sam and Shauna.

Pre-sale tickets, available exclusively to Pub in the Park newsletter subscribers, will be released on Friday February 3 at 10am.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 16: Ronan Keating performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images)

General sale tickets will be available from midday on the same day.

The Pub in the Park event has been previously held at St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

Miranda Martin, the managing director for the event, said: ““We can’t wait to come to Leamington this summer.

