Half marathon runners help raise more than £14,000 for Warwick-based children’s charity

Runners have helped raise more than £14,000 for a Warwick-based children’s charity.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 40 people donned pink to represent Molly Ollys for the annual Warwick half marathon, organised by RunThrough, earlier this month.

Some 2,300 runners took part at the event and 1km junior run was also held, with nearly 100 youngsters taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Keeves and Sharon Edwards at the race. Photo supplied

Founder Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “Molly Ollys were delighted to be the chosen charity for the Warwick Half Marathon and the support we received was fantastic.

“Olly the Brave was a big hit at the Racecourse, helping to cheer everyone on and Team Molly Olly were out in force along the course and at the finish.

"The atmosphere was so uplifting. For many of our runners it was their first half marathon so it was a big achievement.

“We even had a family taking part, mum, dad and three siblings running and their younger brother volunteering which was brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew and Georgina from Hamilton Pratt Law Firm with Olly The Brave. Photo supplied

"Two of our runners were injured but, determined to do it, they ran a little but ended up walking a lot of the course to ensure they could finish.

“They may have been last but we were very proud to cheer them in. Thank you to everyone who has helped us raise over £14,000.”

Molly Ollys was established in 2011 by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw, from Warwick, following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The charity supports children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly Olly volunteers at 'cheer point'. Photo supplied

As well as providing wishes, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Jonathan Davies was the first to cross the line. The Reading Athletics Club runner completed the course in 1:07:06.

Ian Allen came in second (1:07:40) and Charlie Davis third (1:08:31).

Natasha White was the fastest finishing female – completing the course in just under an hour and 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bibb family. Photo supplied

The full list of results is available here: https://results.runthrough.co.uk/StartPage.aspx?CId=16487

Rob Sullivan, race organiser, said: “The Warwick Half Marathon is one of our flagship half marathons and it’s fantastic to have teamed up with Molly Ollys as our Charity of the Year partner.

"We were delighted the event went well with over 2300 runners taking on the half marathon.”