'Rich mix of independent traders and a friendly atmosphere': Warwick market wins national award

Warwick Market has received a Highly Commended award at the Great British Market Awards 2025.

The market, which takes every Saturday, received a ‘Highly Commended’ award at the Great British Market Awards 2025.

Organised by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA), the awards acknowledge excellence, innovation, and the role markets play in communities.

The award commended Warwick Market saying "with its rich mix of independent traders, fresh local produce, artisan goods, and a friendly atmosphere, the market has become a staple in the local community and a must-visit destination for residents and visitors alike.”

CJ’s Events Warwickshire manages Warwick market on behalf of Warwick District Council.

Jamie Walker, director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Warwick market has been highly commended in the Great British Market Awards.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our council, traders, team, and the incredible community that supports the market every week.

"Markets play a crucial role in local economies, and we’re committed to keeping Warwick market thriving for years to come and we look forward to introducing new ideas, themes and activities over the coming months to help develop Warwick market even further.

“We would like to extend heartfelt thanks to traders, customers, and the wider community for their continued support.”

Cllr Ella Billiald, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for arts, culture and economy added: “This award is much deserved and recognises the hard work and innovation of CJ’s Events.

"Their ability to provide a fabulous range of stalls, which are often themed needs commending.”

"There is regular live music, events and support for local charities. Warwick market achieving this award is fantastic."

"It not only benefits the local community but attracts visitors to the historic town, benefitting town centre businesses.”