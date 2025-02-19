Warwick boy, 10, will take on unique charity challenge that will honour his family’s military history

A ten-year-old fundraiser from Warwick will be taking on a challenge to honour his family’s military history and to support a local charity.

Nathan Edmunds is once again pushing his limits to support The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS), this time with the Family History Swim Bike Run.

Nathan’s fundraising journey began in 2021 when, at seven years old, he completed his first-ever triathlon to raise funds for TAAS.

Nathan Edmunds, is once again pushing his limits to support The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS), with the Family History Swim Bike Run. Photo supplied

The experience sparked a passion for endurance challenges, leading him to complete three triathlons in three months in 2022.

At aged nine, he took on the challenge of seeing how many junior triathlons he could complete in four hours, pushing himself to new limits.

Now he is taking on an extraordinary test of endurance and dedication – combining personal achievement with a heartfelt tribute to his family history.

In February 2025, Nathan plans to visit the war grave of a family member who served in the First World War – a grave that has never been visited.

To make this trip even more meaningful, he will include a triathlon into the journey.

His challenge starts with a 35-mile run over seven weeks, starting at St John’s House in Warwick, passing through the historic barracks of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment, reaching the war memorial of his great-great-grandfather in Bidford-on-Avon, and then returning home.

Nathan will then swim 21 miles over seven weeks, inspired by his ancestor’s route to France in 1915, mirroring the distance of the English Channel.

To complete the challenge, Nathan will cycle 100 miles over two days, traveling from Calais through the battlefields of the Somme to his great-great-grandfather’s war grave.

This challenge honours the memory of Nathan’s relative, A.E. Harris, who lost his life on July 31, 1915.

Nathan is also using the challenge to raise funds for TAAS, which operates the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA), Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA), and the national paediatric and neonatal transfer service, the Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA).

Nathan’s mother, Nikki, said: “We are incredibly proud of Nathan and all his achievements so far.

"Every donation, no matter how big or small, will make a huge difference in supporting this charity and ensuring its lifesaving services can continue.”

Anoushka Brown, youth development manager for the charity, also praised Nathan’s efforts: “It is incredible to see a young supporter take on such a meaningful challenge.

"Nathan’s dedication to supporting our lifesaving services is inspiring, and we are so grateful for his support.

"We wish Nathan the best of luck with his challenge and we know he will smash it.”

Nathan has a fundraising target of £400. To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/ww1familyhistry-swim-bike-run