Half term Halloween event returning to Hatton Adventure World - and children get to pick their own free pumpkin

Hatton Adventure World will be bringing back its half term Halloween event next month.

‘Pumpkin Spooktacular”’ returns to the site from October 22 to 30, when it will once again feature ghosts, ghouls, cobwebs, and pumpkins.

Hatton Adventure World will be bringing back its half term Halloween event. Photo supplied

New for this year is the ‘village of trick or treat’, where children can walk around a street featuring animatronics and live actors with sweets being handed out.

Other activities include the ‘zombie marsh’, ‘bewitching trailer ride’, ‘slithering snakes’ and ‘creepy critters’, laser combat with ‘zombie run’ and the haunted house.

The ‘Magic and Mayhem Illusion’ show will also take place at intervals throughout the day.

Visitors can also pick and carve out their own free pumpkin in the Halloween marquee.

Children are also encouraged to come dressed in Halloween themed costumes with a competition taking place in the marquee each day at 4pm for the best dressed.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World, said: “With the night’s drawing in, the weather turning colder and the clocks going back, it’s that time of year when Hatton goes full on spooktacular, and the ghosts and ghouls come out to play.

"We have a packed programme for all the family to enjoy this October half term with a free pumpkin for every child.”

Tickets are available online priced at £20.95 per adult and child. All children will get a free pumpkin included in their ticket.