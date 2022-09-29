Halloween season awakens at Warwick Castle - here's what's in store

With more than 1,000 years of history for inspiration, Warwick Castle will once again be hosting Halloween events this October.

This year, thee castle’s Halloween events will be starting earlier – with shows and attractions taking place every day from October 1 to 31.

From 22nd October, the castle’s will be hosting half-term ‘Halloween fun’, as The Haunted Castle returns once again.

Halloween season will be returning early to Warwick Castle this year. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

The Castle after Dark also returns on selected evenings from October 22, offering guests the chance to brave a darker side of Halloween.

Here’s what’s happening at the Castle this October:

~ Halloween at the Castle – October 1 to 21

The castle is transformed with spooky décor, pumpkins and more. From 10am to 4pm each day, visitors can venture through The Haunted Hollows, meeting characters on the way, help the mischievous Reynard tell a terrifying tale in Halloween school and greet the Witches of Warwick in the Witches’ Tower.

~ The Haunted Castle - October 22 to 31

During October half-term, the site will turn into The Haunted Castle.

The Haunted Hollows returns with spooks and surprises waiting at every turn, whilst budding sorcerers can cast spells and cause mischief in the castle grounds in the Scare Schools.

The Dead Centre Stage will host shows and games with its crew of failed Victorian circus performers.

Visitors can also learn about the demise of Warwick’s ghosts in the ‘Foolish Ghosts’ walkthrough adventure and help solve a mystery in the Upscares and Downscares maze.

~ Castle After Dark – from 6pm on October 22, 23 and from October 28 to 31

There will be three scare attractions on offer throughout the castle and grounds.

New for 2022, The Crest leads visitors through rooms, as they discover the Countess of Warwick’s connections to the occult and are invited to join a secret society.

The popular Hunted maze also returns.

There’s also the gruesome history of the Castle waiting in The Castle Dungeon and The Haunted Hollows and Dead Centre Stage.

