Tickets are now on sale for Warwick’s annual bonfire and fireworks event.

The popular show, which is organised by Warwick Lions and Warwick Rotary Club, will be returning to the town on Saturday November 5 at Warwick Racecourse.

Tickets are now on sale for Warwick's bonfire and fireworks show. Photo by Gary Delday

A range of hot foods and refreshments will be available across the site with all bars open and tables can be also be reserved for a hot supper in the Kingmaker restaurant.

Music will be provided by Sambassadors of Groove.

The event will start off with a 10-minute show at 6pm as a children’s show, then the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with the main show starts at 6.45pm.

The main fireworks show will last around 20 minutes.

Tickets are available online at: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/warwick-town-bonfire/ or at: https://warwicktownbonfire.org.uk/

Prices for tickets have been kept the same rate as 2021 – £8 for adults and £2 for children aged between three and 15, infants under three can enter for free.

Organisers are advising people to buy tickets ahead of the event as last year tickets were completely sold out the day before the show.

Gates open at 5pm and entry is at the main entrance off Bread and Meat Close – there is also access off Hampton Road.

Bovis Homes, Kia Cars, and Uniparts Logistics are supporting the event and organisers say they are hoping for a good turnout.