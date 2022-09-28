Trust behind Warwick Hospital gains recognition for its maternity services

South Warwickshire University NHS Trust’s Infant Feeding Team. Photo supplied

The South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded the Baby Friendly Award Accreditation and has gained recognition from the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) Baby Friendly Initiative.

Lin Ward, acting associate director of midwifery, said: “We are so delighted that our maternity services have been awarded the prestigious Baby Friendly Accreditation.

"This award is a credit to our Trust’s dedication to provide expert infant feeding support and improve care for all babies and mothers.

“At South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust we set out to ensure that all mothers and babies are supported to form a close and loving relationship – whatever their choice of feeding method – as this is the best start for every baby.”

The Baby Friendly Initiative is a global programme which aims to transform healthcare for babies, their mothers and families as part of a wider global partnership between UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The programme supports maternity, neonatal, health visiting and children’s centre services to transform their care and works with universities to ensure that newly qualified midwives and health visitors have the strong foundation of knowledge needed to support families.

The award is given to health hospitals after an assessment by a UNICEF UK team.

UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative deputy programme director, Anne Wood, said: "We are delighted that South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust has achieved full Baby Friendly status.