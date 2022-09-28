New nursery opens between Leamington and Warwick

From left to right: Sally Bonnar, chief operating officer for the Childcare Group at The Midcounties Co-operative, Parminder Singh Birdi, Mayor of Warwick, Leanne Potts, Nursery Manager, Emily Sandilands, Growth and Acquisitions Manager for Midcounties Co-operative, Naz Banu, Deputy Nursery Manager, Phil Phosonby, Group CEO for The Midcounties Co-operative. Photo by Matt Hyde Photography

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Warwick Gates nursery – located in Lower Heathcote, in Vickers Way – was recently opened and attended by representatives including the Mayor of Warwick Parminder Singh Birdi, Phil Ponsonby (group CEO for The Midcounties Co-operative), Sally Bonnar (COO for the childcare group at Midcounties) and Leanne Potts, the nursery manager.

The Midcounties Co-operative gave £900,000 towards the project, which will fund interactive tables, a garden, CCTV, air con, and a kitchen.

The nursery is the second Midcounties Co-operative owned nursery in the area.

Leanne Potts, nursery manager at Warwick Gates, said: “We are so proud of our new nursery in Warwick.

"The children are settling in really well and enjoying their amazing new indoor and outdoor spaces.