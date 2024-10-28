Halloween-themed quiz night in Warwick raises more than £7k for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Halloween-themed quiz night, raffle and auction which was held in Warwick has more than £7,000 for charity.

The annual event, which this year took place on Friday October 25 at the Nelson Club, was organised by Whitnash resident Darren Butler.

The night featured a 100-prize raffle, a 100-question Halloween quiz and charity auction, which is in aid of Children in Need.

The Halloween quiz at the Nelson Club in Warwick. Photo supplied

21 teams took part in the quiz and the winning team was made up of members of the Leamington Round Table, who donated their £100 prize to the total raised on the night.

After the prize money donation, the quiz night, raffle and auction a total of £7,229 was raised.

The raffle and auction prizes were donated by individuals and organisations from the local area, the midlands and beyond, including the event sponsor, Specsavers Warwick.

The fundraising for Children in Need will be continuing on Thursday (October 31), with the House of Halloween at 31 Whitmore Road in Whitnash.

The house is being transformed into an immersive walkthrough attraction suitable for all ages with multiple themed rooms, including a graveyard, haunted mansion, clown room and chop shop.

The event, which is managed by Darren Butler and sponsored by Leamington Round Table, will take place between 4pm and 8pm.

Pudsey bear will be making appearances throughout the event, allowing visitors to donate and pose for photographs.

In 2023, the event raised £761.

This money was added to funds raised by a Halloween quiz night and raffle, totalling £6,452.15 for Children In Need.

This year, Leamington Round Table will match this year’s public donations.