Video: spooky Leamington Halloween house will again raise money for Children in Need

A Leamington house will again be turned into a spooky spectacle this Halloween to raise money for Children in Need.

31 Whitmore Road in Whitnash is being transformed into an immersive walkthrough attractio suitable for all ages with multiple themed rooms, including a graveyard, haunted mansion, clown room and chop shop,

Visitors can expect thrills throughout but nothing too terrifying for youngsters.

There will also be sweets and treats for the kids.

The Halloween House in Whitmore Road, Whitnash, Leamington, in 2023.

The event, managed by Halloween enthusiast Darren Butler and sponsored by Leamington Round Table, will take place on Halloween (Thursday October 31) between 4pm and 8pm.

Pudsey bear will be making appearances throughout the event, allowing visitors to donate and pose for photographs.

In 2023, the event raised £761.

This money was added to funds raised by a Halloween quiz night and raffle, totalling £6,452.15 for Children In Need.

This year, Leamington Round Table will match this year’s public donations.