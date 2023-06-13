Register
Hampton Magna community celebrates the 'outstanding achievements' of two of its residents

The two ladies have both been involved with many groups and fundraising activities and events in the village over the years.
By Louisa Graham and Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST

The community in a village near Warwick recently celebrated the 'outstanding achievements’ of two of its residents.

A small afternoon tea was recently held at The Open Door Cafe in Slade Hill in Hampton Magna to say thank you to Penny Bedford and Denny Hayman, known to all as ‘Pen and Den’.

At the event they were also presented with a small token of appreciation for everything they have done in the community.

Pen and Den have retired from their many years of fundraising in the community of Hampton Magna.

They started their cookery demonstrations in 1986, raising thousands of pounds for the community centre.

Denny also ran the ‘bus pass’ lunch club for local residents for many years, and also served on the parish council. Denny also helped with the local Cubs and cooked for local commemorative occasions.

Penny and her husband Peter started the fun run in the village in 1982 as well as fundraising to get the community centre built.

Penny supports the afternoon teas held locally, and the dementia cafe, and continues to be chairperson for the RVS over 60’s club.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Hampton Magna community said: “Both ladies have tirelessly, and freely, given their time to their community and will hopefully now enjoy some well deserved rest, being served tea, cakes and other goodies, instead of being the ones who provide them.”