Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Video: More thunderstorms captured on film lighting up the skies over Warwick

Yesterday (Monday June 11) brought more thundery showers to the county.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST
The lightning above Warwick on June 11. Photo by Geoff OusbeyThe lightning above Warwick on June 11. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
The lightning above Warwick on June 11. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

For the last few days thundery showers have been passing over large parts of the UK – including Warwickshire.

Read More
In Pictures: Warwick photographer captures moments the dramatic storm lights up ...

The Met Office had put warnings out for several days and yesterday (Monday June 11) resident Geoff Ousbey captured some footage and photos as the storm came over Warwick.

Most Popular

Originally, it was estimated that the storms would hit the county between 2pm and 4pm but the storm was above Warwick around 5.20pm.

Despite days of thunderstorms, there are currently no more warnings in place from the Met Office for thunderstorms and the rest of the week is set to be bring bright sunshine around the mid 25Cs.

Our thanks to everyone who has sent in their photos and videos of the storms over the last few days.

If anyone has any photos or video they would like to share they can send them to: [email protected]

The lightning above Warwick on June 11. Photo by Geoff OusbeyThe lightning above Warwick on June 11. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
The lightning above Warwick on June 11. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
The lightning above Warwick on June 11. Photo by Geoff OusbeyThe lightning above Warwick on June 11. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
The lightning above Warwick on June 11. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
Related topics:Met OfficeWarwickWarwickshire