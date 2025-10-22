Handmade pumpkins made by Warwick 'knit and natter' group on display at museum

More than 140 handmade pumpkins have been put on display inside a museum on Warwick.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick’s Market Hall Museum’s windows are looking more autumnal thanks to the hand-knitted pumpkins created by the ‘knit and natter’ group.

The group regularly meets at the museum in Market Place and is led by volunteer Kathryn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick’s Market Hall Museum’s windows are looking more autumnal thanks to the hand-knitted pumpkins created by the ‘knit and natter’ group. Photo supplied

The display also features handmade ghosts, witches, mice and spiders.

As well as the handmade creations, the museum will also be hosting a free ‘potion trail’ from October 25 to 31 October.

There will also be the chance to guess the weight of the pumpkin with every café or shop purchase, with the chance to win a prize.

Victoria Goodall-Barber, visitor services and operations officer, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Kathryn and our wonderful knit and natter group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the handmade pumpkins. Photo supplied

“Their creativity has brought something truly special to the museum this half term.”

The Market Hall Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and entry is free.

On Friday October 31,the museum will be open until 8pm as part of the Trick and Treat Twilight Market in the town square.

The knit and natter group meets on the first and the third Tuesday of the month from 1pm to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New members are welcome to join and the free group is open to all levels of skill – from beginners to experts.

The group knits for many of community projects and is always looking for wool donations, which can be dropped off to the museum.

For more information go to: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/markethallmuseum