Warwick's getting into the spirit this Halloween with an array of half term activities - here's what's happening
This half-term is set to be a bumper one for families looking to enjoy the lead up to Halloween.
Warwick Town Council, along with many other businesses and attractions in the town, will be hosting a range of events.
Here’s what’s happening during Halloween week
Warwick Haunted Windows competition
The competition will launch on October 22, with businesses decorating their windows.
Participating businesses include: Diffuse Retail, Dough and Brew, Warwickshire Museum, Warwick Create, Lavelle Bridal Couture, Present Days Warwick, Torry's Hardware, Encore Clothing Agency, Heaphys, Jack's Shack, Connells Estate Agents - Warwick, The Oken Tea Rooms, Trinkets and Treasures, Happy Puccia, Grace Gradon, Pillows and Porcelain and BeHoptimystic.
Warwick Town Council is encouraging residents to take a photo when they see a ghost in the displays and then share the posts on social media, tagging the town council and the business. Hashtags to use include: #WarwicksHauntedWindows #WarwickGhosts #Warwickisnoghosttown
Potion Quest at the Market Hall Museum
The Market Hall Museum in Market Place will be hosting a free family trail ‘Potion Quest’, which will run from Saturday October 25 to Saturday November 1.
On Friday October 31, the museum is open until 8pm for the town’s Trick or Treat Twilight Market.
Visitors will be able to guess the weight of the giant pumpkin.
Wicked Launch
The town council’s Wicked Launch, will take place on Monday October 27 from 11am.
There will be free pumpkins being given away, thanks to Caremark Warwick, in the market square as well as music and photo opportunities.
Ghost trail
Starting Monday October 27, families will be able to follow a free ghost trail designed by local schools and youth groups and displayed in participating businesses around the town centre, with a prize on offer at the Visitor Information Centre at the end.
A ‘guess the weight of the pumpkins’ competition will also run in the Visitor Information Centre.
‘Spooky Tours’
The Lord Leycester in High Street will also be getting in the Halloween spirit by running ‘spooky tours’ each evening from October 27 to 30.
During the tours, storytellers will guide visitors through the site accompanied by tales of headless knights and medieval monks from the site’s history.
Halloween Fun Day
On Wednesday October 29, a Halloween Fun Day hosted by Priory Pools Community Centre will take place in the ballroom in the Court House and will feature Halloween crafts, stalls and a raffle, as well as a Halloween cafe.
St John’s Haunted House
From Wednesday October 29 to Friday October 3, St John’s House will turned into ‘St John’s Haunted House’.
There will be a series of activities including: a haunted house walkthrough on the ground floor, a children’s trail featuring Rapunzel and the witch, slime-making and witch-themed crafts (ticketed children only), messy potion play area and Halloween playdough for those under five years old.
Hot drinks and snacks will also be available from a coffee van and dressing up is encouraged for all ages.
The event is suitable for children with accompanying adults. Tickets cost £12 children and £6 adults (plus a booking fee). Those aged under two can enter for free.
Twilight Trick or Treat Market
On Friday October 31, the town council will be hosting a ‘Twilight Trick or Treat Market’ in Market Place from 3pm to 8pm.
The event will run from 3pm to 8pm – and include with food, arts, crafts and pumpkin carving as well as morris dancers, stilt walkers, fire breathers and light up robots
There will also be children’s crafts at the Visitor Information Centre from midday.
Warwick Books
️Warwick Books will have its own haunted dolls house display, giving people the opportunity to find the ghost hiding within, as well as a ‘spooky’ edition of its ‘Blind Date With A Book’ initiative, which will see various books wrapped up in Halloween wrap, with a little bat telling readers what they can expect.
Warwick Castle
Warwick Castle will also be hosting a range of Halloween activities that will be family-friendly as well as those for those feeling a bit braver.
For more information go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/