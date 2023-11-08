Harbury walking netball group hold charity event in memory of member's grandson

The Harbury Hornets held the event which included other teams in support of Birmingham Children's Hospital and Metabolic Support UK in memory of baby Edward Bennett

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Walking netballers in Harbury have held an event to raise money for two charities in memory of the grandson of one of their teammates.

The Harbury Hornets held the event which included other teams from Warwicksire, Solihull and Staffordshire in support of Birmingham Children's Hospital and Metabolic Support UK in memory of baby Edward Bennett.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Karen Simms said: “It was so important to us a team to raise as much money but also if not more to raise awareness fir MCADD and we really hope we achieved that.“We raised a very impressive £2,095 for our chosen charities.”

The Harbury Hornets walking netball group. Picture supplied.

The Harbury Hornets, a group of ladies getting together for fun and netball, meet at Warwick Independent School on Monday evenings from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Sessions cost £4.