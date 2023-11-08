Register
BREAKING

Harbury walking netball group hold charity event in memory of member's grandson

The Harbury Hornets held the event which included other teams in support of Birmingham Children's Hospital and Metabolic Support UK in memory of baby Edward Bennett
By Oliver Williams
Published 8th Nov 2023, 14:03 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 14:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Walking netballers in Harbury have held an event to raise money for two charities in memory of the grandson of one of their teammates.

The Harbury Hornets held the event which included other teams from Warwicksire, Solihull and Staffordshire in support of Birmingham Children's Hospital and Metabolic Support UK in memory of baby Edward Bennett.

Organiser Karen Simms said: “It was so important to us a team to raise as much money but also if not more to raise awareness fir MCADD and we really hope we achieved that.“We raised a very impressive £2,095 for our chosen charities.”

Most Popular
The Harbury Hornets walking netball group. Picture supplied.The Harbury Hornets walking netball group. Picture supplied.
The Harbury Hornets walking netball group. Picture supplied.
Read More
Warwick and Leamington sports clubs invited to apply for donations - but the dea...

The Harbury Hornets, a group of ladies getting together for fun and netball, meet at Warwick Independent School on Monday evenings from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Sessions cost £4.

Fond the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/220024707672358 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Solihull