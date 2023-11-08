Harbury walking netball group hold charity event in memory of member's grandson
Walking netballers in Harbury have held an event to raise money for two charities in memory of the grandson of one of their teammates.
The Harbury Hornets held the event which included other teams from Warwicksire, Solihull and Staffordshire in support of Birmingham Children's Hospital and Metabolic Support UK in memory of baby Edward Bennett.
Organiser Karen Simms said: “It was so important to us a team to raise as much money but also if not more to raise awareness fir MCADD and we really hope we achieved that.“We raised a very impressive £2,095 for our chosen charities.”
The Harbury Hornets, a group of ladies getting together for fun and netball, meet at Warwick Independent School on Monday evenings from 6.30pm to 8pm.
Sessions cost £4.
Fond the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/220024707672358 or email [email protected]