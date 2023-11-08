Warwick and Leamington sports clubs invited to apply for donations - but the deadline is soon
Sports Clubs in Warwick and Leamington are being invited to apply for one of four £250 donations.
The money will come from Bloor Homes’ Community Sports Fund – and the deadline for applications is November 9.
Michele Rose, sales director for the developer’s Midlands region, said: “We recently emailed as many sports clubs in Warwick and Leamington as we could find to let them know we have four donations of £250 to make from ‘The Asps’, our new development in Warwick.
"All they need to do is send us an email to tell us about the club and how the donation will help. That’s it.
“We’ve already received a number of great entries from clubs as diverse as boxing to badminton, but we’re sure there are more clubs out there who need financial support for seeking to fund new equipment, upgrading facilities or kit and we’d love to hear from them too.”
How to apply
Representatives from the clubs can send an email of up to 500 words and include up to three photos to: [email protected]
Entries should include an outline of:
- The project they are seeking to fund and how it will benefit the club and its members
- Why they think their Club should receive one of the four £250 donations
- Contact details for Bloor Homes to let them know if they are successful
Michele Rose and the sales manager at The Asps development will decide on the final four to receive £250.
The successful clubs will be informed on November 30 .
The deadline for applications is midnight on November 9.