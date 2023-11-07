Register
Plans to convert disused Leamington pub near McDonald's drive-through into housing

The Waterside Inn in Queensway has been closed for several years. Cresco Investors Ltd wants to replace it with eight residential units and parking spaces.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Nov 2023, 17:54 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 18:12 GMT
A long disused Leamington pub in the South of the town could be converted into housing.

The Waterside Inn in Queensway has been closed for several years.

It was built as a public house in the 1990’s, with living accommodation on the first floor.

The Waterside Inn.The Waterside Inn.
The Waterside Inn.

Cresco Investors Ltd’s proposal seeks to retain the accommodation on the first floor and convert the ground floor into six residential units, varying from studios to two bedroom flats

In its design and access statement for the proposal, which has been submitted to Warwick District Council’s planning department to be considered by the authority’s planning committee in due course, AT Architects has said: “The proposal seeks to bring life back to a site which has remained vacant for over 4 years.

"Our aim is to provide high quality, residential accommodation in an area of Leamington which offers the necessary amenity required for this use. In tandem which this, we seek to improve the material performance of the building internally, thus retaining the external fabric of the building and protecting the integrity of the canal conservation area.

"To further enhance the area, it is proposed to increase the ‘green’ spaces of the site to ensure biodiversity is maintained and the amenity of the residents is protected.

"With all things considered, we believe the proposal endeavours to provide accommodation which adheres to national a local planning policy and the associated Building Regulations in England.

