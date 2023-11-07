International vegan restaurant chain Herb to open new branch in Leamington town centre

The branch will open at the vacant unit at 5-6 Lunn Poly House formerly occupied by Mem Saab in Clarendon Avenue.

An international vegan restaurant chain is set to open a new branch in Leamington town centre.

The owners of Herb restaurants have completed a combined purchase, which involved the vacant Mem Saab Indian restaurant in a double unit at 5-6 Lunn Poly House in Clarendon Avenue.

Herb is a fast-expanding chain of restaurants which already has a UK site in Leicester, with another 12 venues internationally that focus on the herbal cuisine of the Kerala region of India.

The units in Clarendon Avenue, Leamington, where international vegan restaurant chain Herb will be opening a new branch.

On its website, the company says: “Herb – the Kerala herbal cuisine restaurant - is exclusively vegetarian and vegan portraying the aromatic spice blended food from the region of Kerala.

"The whole school of vegetarian cuisine takes its name from the traditional Herbal cooking in Kerala .

Herb paid the asking price of £745,000 for the property, with the sale being arranged by Bond Wolfe.

Also in the deal was the adjacent retail unit at 4c Lunn Poly House, currently let to London Camera Exchange for £15,000 a year.

Law firm CBTC acted for the seller and Johar & Company advised the buyer.

James Mattin, managing director of Bond Wolfe, said: “We are delighted to continue our run of successful sales in Leamington Spa and look forward to welcoming Herb to the town.

“Demand has been very strong for the properties we have offered at Lunn Poly House, and this deal made sense for the buyer.

“The new owners now have secure income from the adjacent unit whilst refurbishing the vacant property next door ready to offer their unique and popular concept.

“It is refreshing to see a vacant unit being brought back to life as a Herb restaurant and even more pleasing that the result will see the creation of jobs when it opens.

“The properties are in a prominent town centre position, which is ideal for restaurants, with plenty of passing footfall.

“These plans will be a real boost for food-lovers in and around Leamington.”