Work to build multi-million pound business park in Leamington has been completed

Five new units have been developed as part of the final phase of the multi-let Spa Park off Tachbrook Road

Leading commercial property developer, Stoford, has completed the final phase of development at a multi-million pound business park in Leamington.

The asset was developed in collaboration with global asset manager, BlackRock.

Five new units have been developed as part of the final phase of the multi-let Spa Park off Tachbrook Road near the A46, creating almost 320,000 sq ft of new office, R&D, production and distribution accommodation.The scheme includes a new purpose-built production plant of 166,859 sq ft which was pre-let to recycling specialist Berry Global, and four speculative units ranging in size from 24,000-50,000 sq ft.Two of the speculative developments are already under offer and a third has been let to a multinational automotive manufacturing company.The overall scheme comprises nine units, with occupiers including Bladon Micro Turbines, Liberty Commodities Limited and Martin Sprocket & Gear.

Just two of these units remain available, extending to 51,064 sq ft and 30,715 sq ft respectively.The units within the final phase have industry leading sustainability credentials including an EPC ‘A’ rating, BREEAM ‘excellent’ and net zero carbon, while the business park also benefits from outdoor bodyweight exercise equipment and EV charging provision.

Stoford director Edward Peel said: “We are very proud to have completed the final phase of development at Spa Park. We have collaborated with BlackRock since 2017 to deliver nine new buildings, providing more than 500,000 sq ft of high quality accommodation in a well-connected site near the M40.

"The scheme has consistently attracted high calibre occupiers that have created many new skilled jobs in the region.

"We look forward to letting the remaining available units.”Peter Monks, senior director - Midlands Industrial & Logistics at CBRE, added: “Spa Park has provided Leamington and the surrounding area with much needed business space, which isn’t being replicated in the foreseeable future.

"The scheme has attracted some great occupiers who can see the benefits of being so close to a skilled labour supply and many other high-profile manufacturers.