Harry Potter and Game of Thrones star becomes patron for Leamington community theatre

Actor David Bradley has recently become a patron for a community theatre in Leamington.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Famous for playing Filch in the Harry Potter franchise among many other roles, David – who lives in Leamington – recently visited Raise the Roof during the theatre company’s first rehearsal for their show in the autumn.

Raise the Roof (RTR) was formed in 2023 to raise funds for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, which is the charity nominated in memory of 11-year-old Annabel Greenhalgh from Warwick Gates, who died suddenly in October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the third year of performances for the theatre group and to date RTR has raised more than £10,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, leading to the theatre group achieving a red balloon plaque at the hospital in January.

Actor David Bradley with the Raise the Roof team when he visited the first rehearsal for the upcoming show in Autumn. Photo by Vicky Kettell/Victoria Jane Photography

Amelia Fewtrill Webster, CEO of Raise The Roof Theatre, said: “To have such a talented and prestigious actor such as David, support our company, to share advice, stories and bring encouragement to us all just spurs us on to keep Annabel’s memory alive and raise valuable funds for Birmingham Children’s Hospital doing what we do best – creating performances as a community.”

This year’s performance is a new musical written for the company called “A Christmas WITH Carol” which has been inspired and influenced by the original Charles Dickens tale.

The shows will take place on November 28 and 29 at The Bridgehouse Theatre in Warwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To buy ticket go to: https://www.bridgehousetheatre.co.uk/show/a-christmas-with-carol/

A press launch event ahead of the show is due to take place at the Thomas Oken Tea Rooms in Warwick on November 20 with David Bradley reading as Scrooge.

For more information or tickets email: [email protected]

Other events for Raise the Roof

In January 2026, Raise The Roof will be working with Warwickshire Youth Theatre as it starts a mid-week evening performance class at Myton School.

Auditions for Romeo and Juliet will be held in February 2026.

For more information about Raise the Roof, its events, fundraising or potential sponsorship packages for businesses, contact the company by emailing: [email protected]