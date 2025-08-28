Harry Potter star becomes president at Leamington theatre

The Loft Theatre in Leamington. Photo supplied

Actor David Bradley has been announced as the new president for a theatre in Leamington.

Famous for playing Filch in the Harry Potter franchise among many other roles, David – who lives in Leamington – has taken on the role at the Loft Theatre Company.

The company announced David’s appointment on August 26.

Actor David Bradley

The theatre said: “At the Loft's AGM last week, we were delighted to announce that the celebrated actor David Bradley has graciously agreed to become the Loft's president.

“Born in York and after many years living in Stratford, he is now a near neighbour of the theatre in Leamington.

“After studying at RADA, David has had an illustrious career at the National Theatre, the RSC, on film, screen and theatre.

"From the 1970s to today he has thrilled with a huge repertoire of work showcasing his enviable talent and skill and unstoppable in his workload.

“His support of the Loft and its work has been immeasurable and the whole Loft company has engaged with him over recent years.

"Our thanks to him for accepting this title with us. We look forward to welcoming him for many more years to come.”

As we reported earlier, the actor was also named as a supporter for another theatre based company in Leamington, after becoming a patron for Raise the Roof (RTR) community theatre.

As well supporting the theatre, David is also due to attend a press launch event in November in Warwick ahead of the theatre’s show “A Christmas WITH Carol” which has been inspired by the Charles Dickens tale.

At the event David will be reading as Scrooge.