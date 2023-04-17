Harry Potter star joins protest against felling of tree in Leamington road

David Bradley is among those who has stood in protest at the hornbeam tree in Farley Street which is due to be cut down by Warwickshire County Council in the next two days.

Harry Potter star David Bradley is among those protesting against the planned felling of a tree in a South Leamington road which is due to be carried out either today or tomorrow (April 17 or 18).

A group of residents gathered at the hornbeam tree in Farley Street this morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And SOLAR (South Leamington Area Residents Group) member Meg Bond has put in an urgent request for a tree preservation order to be applied to the the tree to stop Warwickshire County Council cutting it down it in the next two days.

Harry Potter star David Bradley (wearing a flat cap and facing the camera) was among the Leamington residents protesting against the felling of the hornbeam tree in Farley Street, Leamington. Picture supplied.

Meg said: “This hornbeam has been a feature in the cul-de-sac and admired by residents who have lived there since at least the late 1980s especially for its shape, its catkins, its fruits and its leaves, which are particularly beautiful in autumn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"According to the Woodland Trust it provides 'shelter, roosting, nesting and foraging opportunities for birds and small mammals and is the food plant for caterpillars of a number of moth species.

"That it is due to be felled as it reaches its full Spring glory - and moreover in the nesting season - has shocked neighbours.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents protest at the hornbeam tree in Farley Street, Leamington. Picture supplied.

Meg said residents only found out about the plan to fell the tree on Friday when notices appeared instructing drivers not to park beside it and attempts to find out why the felling is needed have been in vain.

Warwickshire County Council has been approached for a comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement